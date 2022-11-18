Calcareous Vineyard announces new executive chef

Paso Robles winery offers a daily lunch menu designed to pair with its estate wines

– Calcareous Vineyard has announced that Steven Smeets has joined the winery as executive chef, and will oversee the winery’s daily wine-pairing lunch menu that launched in 2020.

“It’s exciting to see Steven’s creativity come to life through an elevated menu that pairs so well with our wines,” said Calcareous Founder Dana Brown. “We pride ourselves on a sort of casual elegance, and that comes through with something on the menu for everyone – whether you are looking for a refined pairing experience or the best gourmet burger in wine country.”

An Oregon native, Smeets has built his culinary career in California after graduating from the California Culinary Academy in 2008. Smeets has held posts in San Francisco before discovering the Central Coast in 2012 and working in San Luis Obispo (Apple Farm), Morro Bay (Inn at Morro Bay), Paso Robles (Thomas Hill Organics) and most recently in Pismo Beach (Sea Venture). Smeets also gained national recognition by winning the Boiling Point Competition, which landed him on an episode of the Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen.”

“It’s a thrill to join Dana and her team at Calcareous and have the opportunity to really drive a menu that is inspired by the wines and the rich seasonal offerings this region has to offer,” said Smeets.

For more on Calcareous’ current culinary offerings, see the latest menu here.

