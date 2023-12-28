Local restaurant is closing after eight years in business

Eatery’s last day in business will be Dec. 31

– In an announcement on its official Facebook page, local restaurant Cali Grill revealed that, after eight years of operation, it will be closing its doors. The restaurant’s final day of business is slated for Dec. 31, 2023.

The decision to shutter the establishment is attributed to various factors, with the escalating costs incurred since the onset of the pandemic playing a significant role:

“We hope everyone had a Merry Christmas. It is with a very heavy heart that we announce that after 8 years of business, we will be closing our beloved Cali Grill. Our last day of business will be December 31st, 2023. Many things have contributed to this decision. None more than the ever increasing costs we have incurred since entering the pandemic. To our community and all of the friends, near and far that we have met and served these past 8 years, a huge thank you for your support. We will miss you all. In the words of the great Kenny Roger’s ‘You’ve got to know when to hold ’em Know when to fold ’em.'”

Share To Social Media