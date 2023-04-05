California Association of Winegrape Growers mourns passing of founding member

– The California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) shared this week that Alfred “Al” Scheid of Scheid Family Wines, a founding member of CAWG, passed at the age of 91.

Scheid was a Harvard Business School graduate, an investment banker, and an entrepreneur when he first bought land in Monterey County in early 1972. For the next 15 years, he operated Monterey Farming Corporation, a partnership that sold bulk wine to large wineries. By the early 1990s, he had bought out the last of his original limited partners and acquired an additional vineyard.

Under his leadership, Scheid Family Wines evolved from a grape grower to a wine company, producing close to one million cases of wine annually, and is ranked among California’s top 25 largest wine producers. Last year, Scheid Family Wines celebrated its 50th anniversary and is proud to continue running as a family-owned business with two of Al’s children, Scott, and Heidi Scheid, at the helm.

CAWG and the California Grape Crush report exist, in part, because of his work and influence. Scheid was a founding member of CAWG in 1974 and served on the Board of Directors for the next 12 years, including as chair from 1978-1979. For his exceptional leadership and the significant impact he had on California’s wine industry, he was awarded one of CAWG’s most prestigious honors in 2017, the Leader of the Year award. He was instrumental in advocating for the creation of the Grape Crush Report. After CAWG had formed, Senator Clare Berryhill authored a bill to create the Grape Crush Report. Scheid and others testified in support of the bill, and together with Berryhill, worked nonstop to persuade legislators to vote for it. It was a battle – dealing with legislators and wineries – but SB 1609 ultimately passed, and the Grape Crush Report became an invaluable industry tool.

“Al’s visionary leadership and dedication to excellence have set a high standard for all of us in the industry to aspire to. His contributions to the winegrape industry were immeasurable and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of winegrowers and leaders,” said Natalie Collins, CAWG President. “The winegrape industry has lost a true champion, and Al Scheid will be deeply missed.”

Al’s life, career, accomplishments, and opportunities for making donations in his honor are further detailed in his obituary The Scheid family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held in the near future.

