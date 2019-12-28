Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 28, 2019
California Central Coast Pastel Society offering free pastel demonstration 

Posted: 5:00 am, December 28, 2019 by News Staff

–California Central Coast Pastel Society (3CPS) invites you to participate in a hands-on demonstration of soft pastel as a fine art medium.

At this free demonstration, you’ll find out why soft pastels are not the same as wax pastels. You’ll learn why so many artists use sanded paper and when to choose a pastel pencil or a stick to make marks. Is it okay to copy a photograph? The answers to all these questions and more will be shared by award-winning pastelist, Mark Mertens. Come experience the joy of painting with soft pastels and have fun getting your hands dirty in the process.

The demonstration will be held at Art Central in San Luis Obispo at 1329 Monterrey Street on Feb. 1 from 2-4 p.m.

Free parking is available on Pepper St, or in the City Parking structures. Please reserve Art Central’s parking lot for their customers.
For more information go to www.3CPS.org or email info@3CPS.org.

