California counties tighten COVID-19 restrictions

–NBC Bay Area reports–

Counties across California will begin stricter COVID-19 restrictions today as cases surge statewide. Health officials are expecting a wave of cases in the coming weeks that could be tied to Thanksgiving gatherings.

LA County is imposing a lockdown calling for its 10 million residents to stay home “as much as possible,” prohibiting them from gathering with people outside of their household.

San Jose’s Santa Clara County is banning all high school, collegiate, and professional sports and imposing a quarantine for those traveling into the region from more than 150 miles away. San Francisco and San Mateo counties moved to the most restrictive purple tier.

San Luis Obispo County Health Agency officials on Friday reported over 900 active cases. They expect to issue a weekend update on COVID-19 later this afternoon. San Luis Obispo County remains in the purple tier.

NBC Bay Area reports that as of Sunday, the state has had nearly 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The state reported around 15,600 new cases on Saturday. There have been 19,121 virus-related deaths in California during the pandemic.

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at noon today to provide an update on COVID-19 in California. The update will be streamed on the @CAgovernor Twitter page and California Governor Facebook page.

