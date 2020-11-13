California Health and Human Services secretary to provide an update on COVID-19 today

– California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will host a video conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in California.

The update will be streamed live on the California Department of Public Health YouTube account.

The video conference is Friday, Nov. 13, at noon.

For the latest on the state’s COVID-19 response, visit covid19.ca.gov.

Dr. Mark Ghaly was appointed Secretary of the California Health and Human Services by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019. In this role, Dr. Ghaly oversees California’s largest agency which includes many key departments that are integral to supporting the implementation of the Governor’s vision to expand health coverage and access to all Californians. Dr. Ghaly works across state government, along with county, city, and private sector partners, to ensure the most vulnerable Californians have access to the resources and services they need to lead healthy, happy, and productive lives.

Before joining Governor Newsom’s team, Dr. Ghaly worked for 15 years in County health leadership roles in San Francisco and Los Angeles. In San Francisco, he was medical director of the Southeast Health Center, a public health clinic located in the Bayview Hunters Point community. In addition to having a large primary care pediatrics practice, Dr. Ghaly led the clinic’s transition to the patient-centered medical home model of care, expanded specialty care and diagnostics services, and addressed issues such as teen health, youth violence, food security, and environmental health issues.

Read his complete biography here.

Share this post!

email

Related