Study: California among states most vulnerable to cybercrime in 2024

Over the last five years, there have been 801 reported cyber-attacks per 100,000 people in the state, study finds

– Recent data reveals that California is among the states most vulnerable to cybercrime in 2024, according to a new study analyzing the last five years of data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Report.

The study, conducted by mobile and telecommunication experts NetworkBuildz, examined annual FBI Internet Crime Reports from 2018 to 2022. It collated the number of cyber-attacks in each state over the last five years, comparing them based on a rate of 100,000 people to identify the states most susceptible to cybercrime.

California ranks ninth among the top 10 states most at risk of cybercrime. Over the last five years, there have been 801 reported cyber-attacks per 100,000 people in the state.

Nevada tops the list, facing the highest risk of cybercrime in the country. In 2021 alone, Nevada recorded 17,706 cyber-attacks, with a total of 54,515 attacks between 2018 and 2022. The victim loss in Nevada amounted to $320,052,803.

Alaska secures the second spot, reporting 8,453 cyber-attacks between 2018 and 2022, resulting in a victim loss of $50,511,484. Maryland follows in third place, experiencing 58,627 cyber-attacks and a victim loss of $479,475,435.

Colorado claims fourth place, with 53,562 recorded cyber-attacks and a total victim loss of $508,886,418. Florida rounds out the top five, reporting 193,602 cyber-attacks and a rate of 899 cybercrimes per 100,000 people.

Iowa, Washington, Delaware, California, and Arizona complete the top 10 states most susceptible to cybercrime.

A spokesperson for NetworkBuildz commented on the findings: “This study can provide a useful indication into which regions of the country are most at risk of cybercrime, with Nevada taking the top spot. These findings also stress the financial dangers of cybercrime, highlighting the importance of staying informed about the latest scams, best online practices, and necessary precautions to help reduce the risks of cybercrime.

“Seven of the top 10 states experienced the highest number of cybercrimes in 2020. As such, this suggests that 2020 was a particularly detrimental year for cyber-attacks nationwide, possibly due to the vulnerable state of the global landscape due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

