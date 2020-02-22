California Mid-State Fair named IAFE ‘Top 100’ Fair

–The California Mid-State Fair announced this week that it has been named a Top 100 Fair by the International Associations of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE). The Top 100 Fairs were determined by attendance and the CMSF recorded 411,589 visitors in 2019.

The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), based in Springfield, Mo., is a voluntary, nonprofit corporation, serving state, provincial, regional, and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions, and expositions. Its associate members include state and provincial associations of fairs, non-agricultural expositions and festivals, associations, corporations, and individuals engaged in providing products and services to its members, all of whom are interested in the improvement of fairs, shows, expositions, and allied fields.

For more information, visit www.fairsandexpos.com or call 1-800-516-0313.

The 2020 California Mid-State Fair runs July 22 – Aug. 2 and this year is celebrating its 75th Anniversary.

