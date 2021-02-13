California News Publishers Association welcomes Paso Robles Daily News

–The California News Publishers Association (CNPA) welcomed the Paso Robles Daily News into its membership recently. “Let me be one of the first to welcome you to the CNPA family,” said Charles Ford Champion II, CNPA’s executive director. “The board of directors unanimously voted to accept the Paso Robles Daily News into our membership roll.”

“I know I speak on behalf of the board and staff at CNPA that we are delighted that you have joined us,” he said. “These are the very times we need to stick together, continue to grow our rank and file, and fight the battles before us. Our association needs to be unified in purpose and dedicated to our communities and our industry. We all look forward to working with you.”

The CNPA is a nonprofit trade association and advocate for news publishers founded in 1888. It represents daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers in the state of California. Its membership consists of more than 700 newspapers that elect 35 people to its governing board of directors. Its mission statement is “To champion the ideals of a free press in our democratic society, and to promote the quality and economic health of California newspapers.”

The association influences legislation on behalf of free speech in Sacramento, sponsors an annual newspaper contest and convention, and offers seminars on media law, production, writing and editing, advertising, and circulation.

“We are thrilled and honored to be a new member of the California News Publishers Association,” said Paso Robles Daily News publisher Scott Brennan. “Since I began my career in journalism over 20 years ago, I’ve often looked to them for help and advice,” he said. “They are critical for protecting our press freedoms.”

“It was an innovative and forward-looking decision for the CNPA to start welcoming newspapers that are exclusively online like ours,” Brennan said. “They have adapted to the online news revolution.”

The Paso Robles Daily News was started in 2012 by Scott and Beth Brennan to provide timely reporting on matters essential and interesting to the community. Since it began, it has grown to over 7,000 local daily subscribers with more than 500,000 page views per month. It supplies readers with the latest breaking news in the community, businesses, events, wine industry, crime, politics, sports, and more.

The Paso Robles Daily News welcomes local news submissions, letters to the editor, and obituaries, published free of charge. It welcomes area businesses to join over 100 local advertisers with its marketing plans.

Share this post!

email

Related