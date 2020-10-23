California nurses endorse Dawn Addis for State Assembly

–The California Nurses Association recently announced its endorsement for Dawn Addis to be the new California State Assembly District 35 representative, stating that health workers and the communities they serve “need Dawn’s leadership in Sacramento, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Nurses support Dawn Addis for State Assembly because she knows that health care isn’t a luxury – it’s essential,” said Stephanie Roberson, Director of Government Relations for the California Nurses Association/NNOC, which is one of the founders of National Nurses United, a professional 150,000-member union.

“As a City Councilmember, Dawn has helped secure personal protective equipment for healthcare personnel and delivered aid to those in need,” Roberson said. “During this public health crisis, Dawn has fought for a science-based approach and advocated for commonsense policies to keep Central Coast residents and frontline workers safe.”

“I am grateful that the courageous women and men of the California Nurses Association have voted to endorse my campaign,” said Addis. “They are on the frontlines every day fighting the pandemic, putting themselves in danger in order to help keep us healthy and safe, so their backing is particularly meaningful. Just as the nurses of California’s Central Coast work night and day for us, I will work in Sacramento to make sure they have the tools and support they need and deserve.

Dawn Addis continues to receive endorsements by local community leaders, city officials, and civic organizations from throughout Assembly District 35, which spans San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties. Former Vice-President Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris added their names earlier this month. See the full list of endorsements at: dawnaddis.org/endorsements/.

For more information about Dawn Addis and her campaign, visit: https://dawnaddis.org/

