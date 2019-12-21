Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 21, 2019
California population growth stalls as residents leave, immigration slows 

Posted: 4:00 am, December 21, 2019 by News Staff
state of califonria

Map of California – Image by Google

–The LA Times reports: The Golden State remains stuck in the slow lane when it comes to population.

The number of Californians increased to 39.96 million, with new data from the Department of Finance showing mostly downward trends.

They are rooted in fewer births, coupled with increased deaths among an aging population. The Golden State, however, has also seen changes in international migration, along with more and more residents leaving the state.

The estimates, which indicate that California’s population grew by 141,300 people between July 1, 2018, and July 1, 2019, nonetheless signal a 0.35% growth rate, “down from 0.57% for the prior 12 months — the two lowest recorded growth rates since 1900,” department officials underscored.

Read the full report in the LA Times

Comments

