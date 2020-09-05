California small businesses endorse Cunningham for assembly

–Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) has announced that he had received the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) California PAC, California’s leading small-business association.

“Small business has a trusted friend in Assemblyman Cunningham,” said John Kabateck, California state director for NFIB. “What I’ve admired most is his independent streak that works to his advantage in getting things done for the Main Street businesses of his Central Coast district.”

In addition to the NFIB endorsement, Cunningham was also recently honored as the California Small Business Association’s Legislator of the Year for his work protecting and promoting California’s small business community.

A small business owner himself, Cunningham says he has made it a priority to empower small businesses and protect the Central Coast economy. He had a bill signed into law that would ensure that all state agencies host a small business liaison that advocates for employers and holds bureaucracies accountable. Cunningham has also passed laws that reduce onerous regulatory burdens for small Central Coast wineries and distilleries.

After graduating from Atascadero High School, Cunningham graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University with a degree in physics. He then obtained his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Prior to serving in the Assembly, Cunningham served as a deputy district attorney in SLO County, and on the Templeton Unified School Board. He owns a small business with his wife Shauna, and enjoys coaching youth sports and raising their four kids.

