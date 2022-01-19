California State Parks to host livestream honoring architect Julia Morgan

Livestream will honor California’s first licensed female architect, Julia Morgan, on her 150th birthday

– Thursday, Jan. 20, marks the 150th birthday of Julia Morgan, the American Institute of Architects Gold Medal Award winning architect, who designed over 700 projects throughout her career. Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument, commonly known as Hearst Castle, and Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds were just two of Julia Morgan’s many projects and showcase her wide range of architectural styles. To honor and celebrate her achievements, the staff at Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument and Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds are offering a free digital birthday celebration.

Everyone is welcome to join the celebration. The program will take place at 1 p.m. on Jan 20 and last from 40 minutes to an hour. Pre-registration is required. https://ports-ca.zoom.us/webinar/reqister/WN pUllUEJVQame4uh0ou9iqQ

For more information, visit https://www.ports-ca.us/about/faqs at the California State Parks PORTS (Parks Online Resources for Teachers and Students) Home Learning Program website, or view it live on the California State Parks PORTS Programs – YouTube channel.

You can also view it afterward by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/c/SanLuisObispoCoastDistrict/channels

Visit https://www.ports-ca.us/passports to learn how PORTS is re-imagining the K12 field trip with its new passPORTS program and partnerships.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related