California to distribute $40 million to build electric vehicle fast chargers

– This week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is set to distribute $40.5 million in federal funding to build 270 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers at 26 sites along highways. Funded by President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the state is expected to receive more than $380 million to create 6,600 miles of EV corridors, with at least four fast chargers every 50 miles.

This adds to the more than $10 billion in state funding for zero-emission cars, trucks, buses, and infrastructure through California’s Climate Commitment. And, it follows the Governor’s announcement that California surpassed both its zero-emission truck and vehicle sales goals two years ahead of schedule.

Background

The federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program is focused on boosting EV travel throughout the country and creating a coast-to-coast network of EV fast chargers;

This announcement follows the Federal Highway Administration’s approval of California’s updated NEVI Deployment Plan, which unlocked $81.7 million under the NEVI Program;

Each of these corridors will have at least four EV fast chargers every 50 miles and within one mile of a designated highway California leads the country in all zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) market metrics, including the highest level of public funding, the largest EV market share percentage, and the most extensive public charging infrastructure;

The success of the state’s programs has led to ZEVs becoming a top export and has spurred major advances in manufacturing and job creation.

For more information from the California Energy Commission, click here.

Share To Social Media