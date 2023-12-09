California to receive $6 billion federal investment for high-speed rail

Overall end goal is connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles

– This week, the State of California was notified that the Biden-Harris Administration is awarding $6 billion to the state to build high-speed rail, investing in the whole system – San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Central Valley, creating connectivity north, south and with our neighbors to the east.

California High-Speed Rail Authority will receive nearly $3.1 billion for construction in the Central Valley, supporting the overall end goal of connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles. Another important rail project, Brightline, will receive $3 billion to connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas with 80% of the project’s construction in California benefiting the state’s economy and labor market.

“California is delivering on the first 220-mph, electric high-speed rail project in the nation,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “This show of support from the Biden-Harris Administration is a vote of confidence in today’s vision and comes at a critical turning point, providing the project new momentum.”

The $3.1 billion for California High-Speed Rail Authority is the single largest grant for the program and comes from President Biden’s historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

High-speed rail has created 12,000 union jobs to date and will provide affordable and clean transportation across the state, according to the Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

