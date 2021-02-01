California unemployment increased 0.9-percent since November 2020

Employers lost 52,200 non-farm payroll jobs

–California’s unemployment rate rose 0.9 percentage points to 9.0 percent in December as the state’s employers lost 52,200 jobs, according to the Economic Development Department of the State of California, (EDD) according to data released last week by the EDD from two surveys.

This comes after the state saw a job gain in November (+5,200 jobs). Despite December’s losses, California has regained more than 44-percent of the 2,615,800 nonfarm jobs that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April.

California’s labor market, by the numbers

California’s month-over unemployment rate increased from 8.1-percent in November to 9.0-percent in December, marking the state’s first month-over rate increase since April 2020.

Despite the decline, six of California’s 11 industry sectors saw job gains last month. Construction had the state’s largest month-over increase (+31,600) thanks to strong gains in Specialty Trade Contractors and Construction of Buildings.

Professional and Business Services had the state’s second-largest month-over increase (+29,600) due to large gains in Accounting, Tax Preparation, and Bookkeeping, as well as Management, Scientific, and Technical Consulting.

Leisure and Hospitality suffered the largest month-over loss (-117,000) largely due to severe losses in Accommodation and Food Services, which accounted for 83.2-percent of the industry sector’s overall loss.

San Luis Obispo County employment data

Labor force – 131,700

Employment – 122,800

Unemployed – 8,900

Unemployment rate – 6.7-percent

To see more detailed statistics from the state and different counties in California, click here to view the original report published by the EDD.

