Californians have new incentive for going electric on their next vehicle

–Planning to shop for a new vehicle during the Presidents’ Day weekend? California has a new incentive for going electric. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and other electric utilities have teamed up with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to offer the California Clean Fuel Reward, a point-of-sale price reduction of up to $1,500 off the purchase or lease of any eligible, new electric vehicle (EV). Consumers can receive this instant price reduction at any participating automotive retailer.

“The goal of the program is to accelerate the number of electric vehicles on California’s roads and highways,” said CARB Vice-Chair Sandy Berg. “The instant point-of-sale price reduction of up to $1,500 will help make these ultra-clean cars more affordable, especially for low-income families or those living in disadvantaged communities.”

The California Clean Fuel Reward is available to everyone in California and taking advantage of the reward is easy. When buying or leasing an EV at an enrolled retailer in California, the retailer will simply include the reward in the transaction at the point of sale. The customer does not need to do any paperwork after the sale to receive the reward.

Lists of enrolled retailers and eligible battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles are on cleanfuelreward.com, which will be continually updated as new retailers and EV models are added.

More than 20 cars from 15 manufacturers are eligible for the reward including 2021 models eligible to receive the full $1,500. PG&E recommends customers explore the entire list of available vehicles and rewards.

The California Clean Fuel Reward can be combined with existing post-sale federal, state, and local incentives, such as the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, Clean Cars 4 All, and the Clean Vehicle Assistance Program, to potentially help customers save over $10,000 on their EV purchase.

To learn more about PG&E’s support and resources for customers with EVs, visit pge.com/ev.

See related story: Tesla opens new V3 Supercharger in Paso Robles

Share this post!

email

Related