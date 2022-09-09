Call for library art display proposals extended

Proposals being accepted until October 10

–The Paso Robles City Library has extended the deadline for art display proposals to Oct. 10.

The library seeks to encourage the artistic and cultural interests of the community by providing space to display visual and other work.

To be considered for display in 2023:

• Review the guidelines for selection of art displays

• Submit an application by Oct. 10

• Email sample photographs or other representations of the work to Don Rader, drader@prcity.com

The Library Board of Trustees is responsible for selecting and scheduling displays. Typically, the board will review in the fall and schedule displays for the following year. The duration of the displays is usually one month. For more information about displays in the Library, visit prcity.com, or contact drader@prcity.com.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

