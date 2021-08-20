Call Lance’s Carpet, Window and Tile Cleaning for commercial carpet cleaning

-Content provided by Lance’s Carpet, Window and Tile Cleaning-



Lance’s is a thorough and professional cleaning service for every commercial or residential need

–When it’s time to clean the carpets in your business, call Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning for through, deep cleaning and spot removal.

Lance Clairmont, owner of Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning has been recognized as a Central Coast leader in detailed cleaning since 2007. Holding several Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Service

Certifications (IICRC), Lance personally guarantees his work and:

Remove stains. Not all stains can be treated the same because not all stains are the same and Lance has the experience and knowledge to permanently remove most stains.

Identifies and removes odors, including pet odors and those musty odors that have built up over time.

Uses the high quality environmental-friendly cleaning solutions that leave your carpet and the air inside your business fresh and free of the smell of cleaning solutions.

Gives you a sparkling clean and dry carpet.

Helps new carpet last longer and may even extend the life of an older carpet.

Lance’s professional commercial carpet cleaning service brings in the heavy-duty ProChem Legend GT van mounted carpet cleaner that meets industry specifications for cleaning carpets, tile and grout, and water damage restoration.

How Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning can help you

Lance’s is a thorough and professional cleaning service for every commercial or residential need:

Home carpet cleaning

Commercial carpet cleaning

Rug cleaning services

Home Window cleaning

Tile, grout and floor cleaning

Solar panel cleaning

COVID-19 disinfecting

Thorough cleaning means an understanding of what is being cleaned and knowing the best equipment and materials for the job.

Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning is a local service and Lance Clairmont is known by his clients for going above and beyond to make sure every client is satisfied. His reputation is built on his professional work ethic, experience and delivering outstanding results.

For more information or to schedule an appointment call (805) 423-7822 or visit Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning’s website.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email