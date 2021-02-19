Caltrans announces emergency closure of Interstate 5 northeast of Paso Robles

–The California Department of Transportation in cooperation with Papich Construction Company on Friday morning announces an emergency closure and detour of southbound Interstate 5 in Kings and Kern County.

The following closure and detour are scheduled to occur starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, and ending at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Southbound Interstate 5: Southbound Interstate 5 traffic will be directed to exit at southbound State Route 41, then onto southbound State Route 33, then onto southbound State Route 46, and directed back onto southbound Interstate 5.

Northbound Interstate 5: All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will be open.

Utica Avenue and Twisselman Avenue on-ramps to southbound Interstate 5 will be closed. Local traffic wishing to access southbound Interstate 5 from Utica Avenue or Twisselman Avenue will not be permitted access and will be directed to use the same detour route that southbound Interstate 5 traffic has been placed on.

Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur during construction.

Caltrans reminds motorists to drive with extra care and allow for additional time while travelling in the area. Please be alert for CHP and construction personnel and remember to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

Share this post!

email

Related