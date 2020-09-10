Caltrans contracting project for drainage in areas affected by Dolan Fire

–Caltrans District 5 has awarded S. Chaves Construction Inc. of San Luis Obispo, a $2 million contract to install emergency protective drainage measures along sections of Highway 1 in Monterey County affected by the Dolan Fire.

In anticipation of winter storms, the contractor and Caltrans engineers are reviewing all major drainages on Highway 1, analyzing watershed areas for potential debris flows, and formulating a course of action at these locations.

The current schedule, dependent on the path of the fire and prioritized suppression activities, calls for this assessment and analysis plan to be completed by early November.

At this time, the focus will be on fortifying existing drainage infrastructure and working to clear, improve, or develop access to drainage inlets.

A team of Caltrans engineers is also analyzing potential rockfall locations to determine the need for slope scaling in the near future. Additionally, Caltrans structural engineers are assessing bridges within the fire zone.

