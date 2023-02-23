Caltrans District 5 announces new director

Scott Eades has been selected as the new Caltrans District 5 Director

– Caltrans Director Tony Tavares has announced that Scott Eades has been selected as the new Caltrans District 5 Director. Eades has established a history of building strong internal and external partnerships and brings nearly 30 years of experience in transportation planning, engineering, and project/program management to this role.

Since Aug. 2020, Eades has served as the deputy director for transportation planning, local assistance, and sustainability in District 5. He also worked in Caltrans Headquarters as the statewide Senate Bill 1 program manager in an acting role in the spring of 2022.

Previously, Eades served as the Santa Barbara 101 Corridor Manager, working with internal and external teams to deliver a large ($700 million +) multimodal capital improvement program. In this role, Eades led teams through California Environmental Quality Act challenges, Local Coastal Plan Amendment approvals, coastal permitting, Federal Highway Administration Major Project processes, and the first Construction Manager/General Contractor delivery in District 5.

In earlier roles, Eades worked as a Caltrans Project Manager in District 5, a Transportation Engineer in District 5 Traffic Operations, a Transportation Planner for the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, and a Student Assistant in District 5 Transportation Planning.

Eades has a bachelor of science degree in city and regional planning and a master of science in civil and environmental engineering, both from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He is also a certified project management professional and recently completed Caltrans Leadership Training Program II. Eades succeeds Tim Gubbins who retired in 2022.

