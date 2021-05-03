Caltrans District 5 seeking applicants for scholarship program

–Caltrans District 5 employees and the California Transportation Foundation (CTF) are offering two, $750 scholarships to high school seniors within the five-county district (Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties).

The scholarship program is designed for college-bound senior high school students who plan to attend college in California, pursue a career in transportation, and live on the central coast.

These programs are common in many of the 12 Caltrans districts and have the encouragement and support of the CTF which donates 50-percent of the funding while the coffee and food sales provide the rest.

When the program began in 2002, $500 was raised and one scholarship was awarded. In 2007, $3,500 was raised and seven $500 scholarships were awarded. The fund-raising efforts have grown since then and we are pleased to have awarded $6,750 in total student scholarships since 2017.

Applications must be submitted by May 14. The 2021 scholarships will be awarded this summer to high school seniors from the central coast.

For a link to the scholarship application, visit the site at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/d5/scholarship.htm. For additional information contact Laurie Baima at Laurie.Baima@dot.ca.gov or call at (805) 549-3353.

