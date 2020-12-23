Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Caltrans planning major renovations to Shandon rest area 

Posted: 6:15 am, December 23, 2020

Photo of Shandon Roadside Rest Area near Highway 46 East.

Rest area will be closed until June

–The Shandon Roadside Rest Area will undergo a major Wastewater System Improvement Project beginning Monday, Jan. 4, according to Cal Trans. As a result of this project, the Shandon Rest Area and the electric vehicle charging station will be closed from Jan. 4 until June of 2021.

This project will include upgrades to the existing advanced treatment wastewater disposal system and the installation of a cloud-based resource monitoring system.

The contractor for this $1.1 million project is TSI Engineering of North Highlands, Calif.

Caltrans District 5 will also perform major improvements next year to the wastewater systems at the Gaviota Roadside Rest Area on US 101 in Santa Barbara County and the Camp Roberts Rest Areas on US 101 in Monterey County.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website.



