Caltrans taking action to alleviate supply chain disruption

New order directs Caltrans to increase weight load beyond current limits

– Following Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent executive order to address global supply chain disruptions, Caltrans is temporarily increasing truck weight limits for international commerce on the State Highway System.

Executive Order N-19-21 directs Caltrans to consider a temporary increase in the maximum allowable gross vehicle weight beyond the current 80,000-pound limit in order to facilitate a greater volume of goods moving from ports to distribution centers.

The increased truck weight permits will apply to the entire State Highway System, including Interstate routes, between ports and distribution centers in California. Cities and counties would need to issue their own permits for travel on local roads. Permits will be valid until June 30, 2022.

“Caltrans stands ready to support the ongoing federal, state and local efforts to keep goods moving quickly through California,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “Record demand for imported goods combined with capacity issues across the entire supply chain has slowed distribution at ports on the California coast. To help deal with these backlogs, Caltrans is currently working with the freight industry to identify priority freight routes for trucks that carry overweight loads and to assist truckers and other stakeholders with permit applications.”

Caltrans held stakeholder workshops on Nov. 10 and 12 to gather input from the freight industry regarding the location of distribution centers and transloading facilities, potential maximum loads to be transported, solutions to alleviating congestion at the ports, and how to assist truckers and other stakeholders with permit applications.

