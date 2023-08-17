Calvirgin named Olive Oil Producer of the Year

Family-owned business based in Lodi

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Calivirgin was named the 2023 Olive Oil Producer of the Year. The Lodi California family-owned business had nine total entries entered and eight received medals: Best of Show Flavored, Best of Class Hot, plus four golds, three silvers, and one bronze.

Calivirgin received a custom-made belt buckle dawning the Central Coast Olive Oil logo amongst an array of jewels, similar to the “Winery of the Year” in the Central Coast Wine Competition. Their winning oils were on display during the California Mid-State Fair and will also be on display during the Lodi Grape Festival Sept. 14-17.

To learn more about the Central Coast Competitions, visit https://centralcoastwinecomp.com/.

