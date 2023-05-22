Cambria Center for the Arts hosting summer fundraiser June 11

Tickets available now

– The Cambria Center for the Arts will hold its second annual summer fundraiser, Summer Open, on Sunday, June 11, at 1350 Main Street in Cambria. All proceeds benefit the local nonprofit organization whose activities include the CCA Gallery, the local CCAT theater program, the annual Cambria Film Festival, free summer art classes for local youth, and other education programs.

The event is designed as a celebration of creativity and inspiration that features food, wine, art, film, music, and more. Guests can choose to enjoy the day in multiple ways.

At 3 p.m., local violinist Brynn Albanese and local singer/songwriter Jill Knight, accompanied by Eric Williams, will bring their magical sounds to the Cambria Center for the Arts stage in a special one-time concert. Tickets to the concert are $30.

That same day, from noon to three, the entire center will host a festival of arts. Ticketed guests will be able to sample up to five different soups from different local restaurants, wine from Harmony Cellars, assorted breads and sweets—as well as attend a variety of lectures and art demonstrations. In addition, all of the short films that won awards at the Cambria Film Festival this past February will be screened. Tickets to the afternoon event, including all food, wine, films, and classes, are $60.

Tickets to both Summer Open and the concert can also be bundled for $75. Special pricing is available to center members. Full details and pricing are available at CambriaArts.org.

At the event, the soups being served include chickpea soup from Brydge Restaurant, tomato bisque from Linn’s Restaurant, clam chowder from San Simeon Bar and Grill, mushroom soup from Mushrooms on Main, and a meat chili.

Programming includes lectures from former Disney animator Mauro Maressa, filmmaker and film festival programming director Alan Fraser, and wildlife artist Dennis Curry. Demonstrating artists include Helmut and Dena Kuhn, Sheri Parisian, and others. Local musician Oz Barron will be performing outdoors in the food and wine area.

The award-winning short films include The Fool’s Mate (UK), A Fleeting Moment (USA), Shams (Belgium), and Blue Dots (Italy).

For full scheduling details or to purchase tickets, visit CambriaArts.org.

