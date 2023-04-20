Paso Robles News|Thursday, April 20, 2023
Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre to present ‘The Musical of Musicals’ 

Posted: 6:15 am, April 20, 2023 by News Staff

red theatre curtain stock img

Shows kick off April 28

– The Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre (CCAT) will present the musical parody, “The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!)” this April 28 through May 14.

Directed by CCAT’s current Artistic Director, Jill Turnbow, “The Musical of Musicals” takes a simple melodramatic plot, such as “I can’t pay the rent,” and presents it in five different ways as if it had been written by five famous composers, including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jerry Herman, and Kander & Ebb. The production is filled with clever humor, entertaining performances, and memorable tunes.

Written by Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart, “The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!)” features a talented cast including Greg Gorrindo, Kelly Fitzgerald, Colin Toohey, and Eliana Nunley, with music direction by Dakota Simpson and choreography by Danya Conn Nunley.

Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. All seats are reserved, and tickets are on sale now at cambriaarts.org. CCAT is located at 1350 Main St, in the old grammar school, in Cambria.

 

Comments

