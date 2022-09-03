Cambria’s Pinedorado event returns after 2-year hiatus

Cambria Chamber of Commerce President Mel McColloch discusses return of annual event, drought

– Cambria Chamber of Commerce President Mel McColloch recently sent the following report about the return of the popular event Pinedorado after a two-year hiatus, as well as discussed other events, as well as the city’s response to the ongoing drought:

“The Pinedorado parade and events are roaring back to Cambria after two years of being canceled. The parade starts Saturday, Sept. 3rd at 9:30. Following the parade there will be plenty of food, drinks, games, and rides for the whole family at the Pinedorado grounds. Our participation in the Labor Day events is to help it be a success for our member the Lions Club and businesses in Cambria. Because the parade was canceled in light of the pandemic, the citizens of the year for 2019, 2020, and 2021 will be honored this year. They are Susan McDonald, Miguel and Judy Sandoval, and CeCe Lomeli.

The annual Cambria chamber car/truck, motorcycle, and military vehicle show is being planned for Oct. 15th. We are looking for sponsors and participants to make the 2022 show better and larger this year and make it another good business day for our business members. More details will be in the October president’s report.

There will be an in-person forum for the 2nd Congressional District candidates on Sept. 29 in Atascadero. The forum will be hosted by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and run by The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County. The location will be at the Atascadero High School gym and take place between 6 and 8 p.m.

Cambria is in a long drought that is affecting the levels in our limited sources of water in San Simeon and Santa Rosa Creeks. The CCSD Board has decided that Cambria must go into a stage three water conservation. Please see the attached mandatory action the CCSD board has implemented. It is important that we make all our tourists, guests, and part-timers in Cambria understand that it is critical the mandate be followed.

The planning for Cambria’s community hospitality night is being finalized by the marketing committee. A flyer will go out soon describing the activities that will take place…”

Below is the Stage 3 Water Shortage Contingency Plan:

