Cambria Christmas Market canceled for 2020, ‘Lights at Cambria Pines’ to be offered for hotel guests

Access only available to hotel guests, Nov. 27 – Jan. 2

–The​ Cambria Christmas Market has been canceled for 2020 based on concerns regarding COVID-19 and guest safety. A new light display, the Lights at Cambria Pines, will take place in 2020 only for guests staying at a Moonstone Hotel Property. This light display will still incorporate many of the beloved displays from the Cambria Christmas Market, but will be drastically different to ensure safety, including limiting the number of people with access to the lights.

The Lights at Cambria Pines will only be accessible for guests staying overnight at the ​Cambria Pines Lodge​, J. Patrick House​, and ​Sea Otter Inn​, who are booked on the Christmas Package, Nov. 27 – Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and 25). The package must be booked directly through the hotels, either online or by calling 800-966-6490, not a third party site. There will not be tickets sold for this event, and it will not be available to the general public.

Although the display will be a smaller footprint than normal, overnight guests will still be able to celebrate the magic of the holidays in a more intimate setting, enjoying more than two million lights, while social distancing.

“We are excited to be able to offer another impressive light display this year and still plan to put up all of our lights,” said Mike Arnold, Public Event Manager for the Lights at Cambria Pines. “Everything from the tunnel of lights, down to Santa’s workshop, and back up the new path will be illuminated with amazing displays. The event is still a few months away, but we encourage guests to book their overnight stays now, before we sell out, so they can experience the magic.”

The display area will have a one-way path, a reduced number of guests, and there will be increased sanitization procedures for all shared areas. Masks will be required for all employees and guests while in the light display area. In addition, the train ride, food booths, vendor booths and other activities will not be available this year for guest safety.

While the ​Cambria Nursery and Florist​ will not be part of the light display this year, they will be open from 9am-5pm each day, with amazing daytime displays and there is no charge to view them. They will also have fresh-cut Christmas trees, holiday decorations and the largest Christmas store on the Central Coast.

Food options will be limited to the Cambria Pines Lodge Restaurant, so guests are encouraged to visit town for dinner. But the light display does still plan to offer its signature drinks and sweets.

The Lights at Cambria Pines will be open Friday, Nov 27 – Saturday, Jan 2, ​closed on Dec 24 and Dec 25​. The overnight Christmas Package at Cambria Pines Lodge, Sea Otter Inn and J. Patrick House includes overnight accommodations, access to the lights for each person on the reservation and breakfast in the morning. Cambria Christmas Market plans to return in its usual form in 2021. For more information, please visit: www.cambriachristmasmarket.com​.

Share this post!

email

Related