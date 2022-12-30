Cambria Christmas Market closes for the season

Light display still available to experience through Jan. 15

– The Cambria Christmas Market, located on the grounds of the Cambria Pines Lodge, officially closed for the season on Dec. 23, but guests have the opportunity to continue the festivities into the New Year with quieter lights-only nights during Lights at Cambria Pines Lodge, now through Jan. 15.

“The holiday fun doesn’t end after Dec. 25, ” said Events Manager for the Cambria Christmas Market Mike Arnold. “Tickets sold out this season, so we hope that the lodge offering a lights-only package allows more families to enjoy the magical light displays, at a discounted price. We’ve had so much fun welcoming everyone this season and being a part of their holiday traditions.”

Overnight stays for Lights at Cambria Pines Lodge are on sale now, where families can enjoy more than two million twinkling lights. While the train, vendor market, and food and beverage will not be available, the lights will be beautiful and meals are available at the lodge’s restaurant or the fireside lounge, which features live music nightly.

Guests can book a discounted overnight package, including a cozy room at the Cambria Pines Lodge (several rooms overlook the lights), parking, access to the lights, and breakfast in the morning. The Sea Otter Inn and J. Patrick House also offer overnight lights packages through Jan. 1.

