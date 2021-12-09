Cambria Christmas Market gives back to the community

The iconic light display along the Central California Coast donated Christmas lights to Cambria businesses

–The holiday spirit is alive on the Central California Coast in Cambria. The iconic Cambria Christmas Market, located on the grounds of Cambria Pines Lodge, has donated about a thousand feet of light strands to local businesses in town. With the cost of Christmas lights skyrocketing and lights in short supply, the Cambria Christmas Market to donated the Christmas lights to help small businesses get in the holiday spirit. Christmas lights, on average, cost about $2 per foot so the market has donated about $2,000 of lights this season for more than eight different businesses in the East Village.

In previous years, the Cambria Christmas Market has hosted a Christmas decoration contest for the local Cambria businesses, however with COVID affecting these businesses and the high cost that comes with decorating, market coordinators thought a donation of lights would be a better way to help businesses celebrate the festive season this year. The Cambria Christmas Market has partnered with business owner Christopher Brazelton and his shop Gowa (Gallery of Wearable Art) to distribute lights to the various East Village businesses.

“We’re excited to donate these Christmas lights!” said Mike Arnold, Public Event Manager for the Cambria Christmas Market. “We always encourage our guests to check out the shops in town. We hope these lights will help send more business their way by making the town just as festive as the market.”

The Cambria Christmas Market has always made it a mission to support locals in various ways, such as supporting local artisans and small companies like Linn’s to sell their goods at the German Market. In previous years, the light display has made significant donations to local nonprofits including H.A.R.T (Homeless Animal Rescue Team). The light display also continues to work with the Cal Poly events and engineering departments and hopes to bring back their Special Needs Night next season. The Special Needs Night allows families with disabilities to attend the light display without the crowds so they can enjoy a festive evening while not being over-stimulated.

The Cambria Christmas Market is currently open through Jan 1st (closed Dec 24-25) for hotel and dinner guests only. This joyous event features 2 million twinkling Christmas lights, complete with themed vignettes, visits from Santa, delicious food and drink and an authentic German Christmas Market. The Market features imported handmade German goods, including nutcrackers, smokers, and ornaments, along with handcrafted items from local artists and artisans at Cambria Nursery & Florist.

