Cambria Christmas Market returns for the 2021 season

Tickets and hotel packages are on sale now

–The biggest holiday celebration on the Central California Coast, the Cambria Christmas Market, is returning this winter starting Friday, Nov. 26.

This joyous event takes place annually at Cambria Pines lodge and Cambria Nursery and Florist featuring 2 million twinkling Christmas lights, complete with themed vignettes, visits from Santa, cozy fire pits, food and drink and an authentic German Christmas Market. The market will feature imported handmade German goods, including nutcrackers, smokers and ornaments, along with handcrafted items from local artists and artisans.

“We’re excited to bring back the full Cambria Christmas Market this year and watch our guests fully immerse themselves in the holiday experience!” said Mike Arnold, Public Event Manager for the Cambria Christmas Market. “The event is still a few months away, but we encourage people to get their tickets or book our overnight package now; weekend nights are already going quickly.”

Local to Cambria? Tickets are also available now for $15 – $25, depending on the night. Ticket prices increase by $10 at the door, if available. Tickets sell out quickly on weekends, and pre-purchasing is the only way to attain admission on those nights. Children 10 and under are free and do not require a ticket.

Ticket pre-sales end at 5 p.m. each day, for that night’s event. After 5 p.m., if the event is not sold out, tickets will be available at the door for an additional $10 each.

Stay with one of the event’s hotel partners and enjoy easy access to the market, along with a comfortable room and breakfast in the morning. Some rooms at Cambria Pines Lodge are also pet-friendly. Booking a special hotel package at select Cambria hotels is a way to guarantee access to the event. Click here for more information about hotel packages.

