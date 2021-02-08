Cambria Film Festival announces 2021 winners

–On Sunday evening, February 7, the Cambria Film Festival hosted a virtual awards night celebration to announce the winning films of this year’s festival. The program capped four days involving nearly 60 competition films, filmmaker talks, special programming, and a silent auction—all held online.

The Nancy Green Founder’s Award for the film that best exemplified the festival’s goal of exploring romance and the complexities of love went to “Vera.” The Spanish short film directed by Laura Rubirola Sala follows a cleaning woman who imagines a man she never meets, but whose office she cleans daily.

The judging panel made its official selections from nearly 400 feature and short films submitted from around the world. The judges awarded Best Feature Film to “Breaking Fast,” an American film directed by Mike Mosallam. They awarded Best Short Film to “In Tune,” a French film directed by Xavier Inbona. They awarded Best Animated Film to “Bolero Station,” a Swiss film directed by Rolf Brönniman.

This year also involved two additional awards. The Director’s Award for Artistic Achievement was given to German director Alice von Gwinner for “The Jackpot.” The Cambria Heart Award, given to acknowledge a unique or special exploration of the festival theme, was presented to “Of Thread and Almonds” by British director Rebecca Manley.

Two additional awards were based on audience balloting. The Audience Award for Favorite Feature became the second award of the night for “Breaking Fast,” directed by Mike Mosallam. The Audience Award for Favorite Short was given to “Of Thread and Almonds,” the film which also won the Cambria Heart Award.

All films in the festival remain available for screening through the end of Wednesday, Feb. 10. Tickets and additional details can be found at www.cambriafilmfestival.com.

Share this post!

email

Related