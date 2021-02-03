Cambria Film Festival goes virtual with a focus on romance

4th annual Cambria Film Festival set for Feb. 4 – 7

–The Cambria Film Festival returns for its fourth year Feb. 4 -7. Once again, it brings independent films from around the world to the small seaside village of Cambria on California’s Central Coast – all with a focus on romance, romantic comedies and the complexities of love. All activities are virtual and can be accessed from Festival Central at www.cambriafilmfestival.com.

As in the past, the festival competition includes both full-length feature films and short films – eight full-length features and 50 short films grouped into 8 shorts programs. In total, the films come from independent filmmakers in 17 different countries.

Additionally, the program includes a set of three documentaries exploring love in India, Kenya, and the Orkney islands; a salute to the indefatigable Buster Keaton; and an inside look at modern Super 8 movies. Also scheduled across the four days are online parties, streamed filmmaker talks, and special community programs. There is also an online silent auction to benefit SLO Food Bank and the Cambria Center for the Arts.

Among a few of the competition highlights are:

For the Love of Jessee. This film—a touching and beautiful romance about a doctor who loses his wife and becomes a father in the same day—was written and directed by David McAbee who grew up locally back in the ‘90s.

DOTS is the latest film by Shilpa Krishnan Shukla, a director from Singapore who traveled to Cambria in 2018 to accept the first ever Nancy Green Founder’s Award. Her newest movie, about 5 couples finding connection in the time of COVID, features some of the best-known actors in South East Asia.

In Love, In Spain is a collection from Spain that proves romance is not dead. These are five funny, quirky and sometimes very moving short films.

At its 2021 close on February 7, the Festival will announce the following awards:

The Nancy Green Founder’s Award

Best Feature Film

Best Short Film

Best Animated Film

Director’s Award for Artistic Achievement

Cambria Heart Award for special exploration of our theme

Audience Awards for Favorite Feature and Favorite Short

Passes for the entire festival are now on sale, beginning at $65. Tickets are available for individual screenings for just $10 each. More details, including detailed film descriptions, are available at the Festival website. Viewers can vote on audience favorites through Sunday afternoon, Feb. 7. Films can be viewed online through Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The Cambria Film Festival will return from Feb. 3-6, 2022 with a focus on in-person screenings. Filmmakers interested in the 2022 festival can submit films through FilmFreeway.com beginning later this spring.

The Cambria Film Festival is an official activity of the Cambria Center for the Arts, a non-profit dedicated to local arts. Festival presenting sponsors for 2021 include James and Elaine Levin Anderson, William and Diane Franciscovich, and Ami Belli. Other sponsors include the Cavalier Oceanfront Resort, Cambria Pines Lodge, and many other area individuals and businesses.

For more information about the Festival, visit www.CambriaFilmFestival.com. A video recap of the 2020 festival can be found at https://vimeo.com/421215396.

2020 Cambria Film Festival from SuperImage Ltd. on Vimeo.

