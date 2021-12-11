Cambria Film Festival happening Feb. 3-6

Festival plans include both virtual and in-person screenings

– The Cambria Film Festival has published its full schedule for the fifth annual Cambria Film Festival, Feb. 3-6, 2022. Both passes and tickets are now on sale. As always, the festival presents independent films from around the world—all with a focus on romance, romantic comedies and the complexities of love.

The 2022 festival includes in person screenings at the Cambria Center for the Arts, virtual screenings on the Eventive streaming platform, and a variety of filmmaker talks, community events, and parties. The festival competition includes seven full-length feature films and another 47 short films grouped into seven shorts programs. In total, the films come from independent filmmakers in 16 different countries.

Details on all activities can be found at “Festival Central” at www.cambriafilmfestival.com.

Among the highlights of the festival are:

A musical romance from Japan titled Make-Believers, a LGBT love story from Namibia titled Kapana, and They/Them/Us, a kinky romantic comedy that won the 2021 Paris Independent Film Festival award.

A wide variety of independent shorts on subjects as varied as a comedy about the desire to make a baby called Collapse, a love story featuring typewriters called Tyndall Typewriters, and a subway meet-cute with sign language called Noisy.

An opening night preview party at Hearst Ranch Winery and a closing night awards party at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building.

A wine reception for passholders at Moonstone Cellars featuring the music of Lindsey Ferguson and Jordan Plotner (whose short film Welcome Home Ned and Wendy is being screened in the festival).

At its 2022 close on Feb. 6, the festival will announce the following awards:

The Nancy Green Founder’s Award

Best Feature Film

Best Short Film

Best Animated Film

Audience awards for Favorite Feature and Favorite Short

Passes for the entire festival are now on sale at Early Bird prices, ranging from $35 to $95. Tickets to individual screenings can be purchased for $10 each. More details, including detailed film descriptions, are available at the festival website.

