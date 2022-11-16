Cambria Film Festival pass sales begin

Festival programming highlights announced

– The Cambria Film Festival will return for its sixth year Feb. 8-12, 2023, bringing independent films from around the world to Cambria — all with a focus on romance, romantic comedies, and the complexities of love.

Passes are now on sale at CambriaFilmFestival.com at special early bird prices. This year’s festival will include more than 60 films, 3 parties, and multiple filmmaker talks.

Programming highlights include:

Opening preview reception and film on Feb. 8 featuring the documentary “Fire of Love”

Filmmaker welcome reception and film on Feb. 10 featuring Our (Almost Completely True) Story—a rom-com inspired by the real-life romance between actors Mariette Hartley and Jerry Sroka. Both actors will be in attendance.

More than 50 independent short and feature films divided into 15 competition programs—selected from nearly 400 films submitted from filmmakers in 52 different countries.

An annual awards night gala on Feb. 12 featuring music, food, drink, clips of winning films—and the filmmakers themselves.

Plus additional screenings of films not in competition at both Moonstone Cellars club members lounge and at the Cambria Memorial Veterans Hall, local film premieres, and the opportunity to stream competition shorts after the live festival.

The festival celebrates stories of love that connect us. “In our first five years, we have showcased nearly 300 films from over four dozen countries,” says Dennis Frahmann, director of the festival. “We have featured independent, student, and veteran filmmakers — and welcomed scores of filmmakers to spend time with film lovers in our small town. The festival is a film experience that bonds us through a world of stories.”

Full scheduling and individual screening tickets will become available in early December. This season, most films will be shown in the newly refurbished Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre, 1350 Main Street, Cambria, CA. Updates include a new sound system, larger screen, improved lighting, and an additional screening room.

At its 2023 close, the festival will announce the following awards:

The Nancy Green Founders Award for the Best of the Fest

Best Feature Film

Best Short Film

Best Documentary

Best Animated Film

Audience Awards for Favorite Feature and Favorite Short

Festival winners receive cash awards. The festival also provides attending filmmakers a complimentary two-night hotel stay in Cambria or San Simeon.

For more information about the festival visit www.CambriaFilmFestival.com.

