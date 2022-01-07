Cambria Film Festival switches to virtual-only format

Those who purchased VIP All Access Passes will be converted to Virtual Passes and refunded the difference in price

– Based on the current rise of COVID cases and the likely peak near the time of its film festival February 3-6, the Cambria Film Festival announced that this year’s festival will be virtual only.

Those who purchased VIP All Access Passes will be converted to Virtual Passes and refunded the difference in price. Those who have purchased individual tickets to specific screenings or events will receive a refund. For most, the refund will be returned to their original method of payment.

The virtual element of the festival will continue as planned, with screenings available beginning Wednesday evening, Feb. 2, and continuing through the end of Friday, Feb. 11. The festival will still announce its awards in a free, online ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. Full details, including virtual ticketing options and programming, can be found at www.cambriafilmfestival.com.

The festival will stream 47 features and 5 feature length films selected for competition. It will also provide free access to three virtual filmmaker talks and 5 community-oriented shorts.

“We feel this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our community,” Dennis Frahmann, director of the festival, said, “we believe deeply in the power of film and in our festival focus on romance, romantic comedy and the complexities of love. This year, one of those complexities is our belief that the best way to share that love is by keeping the festival virtual.”

The Cambria Film Festival is an official activity of the Cambria Center for the Arts, a non-profit dedicated to local arts. Festival presenting sponsors for 2022 include Elaine and James Anderson, Ami Belli, and many other area businesses and individuals.

For more information about the festival, visit www.CambriaFilmFestival.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related