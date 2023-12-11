Cambria man dies in traffic accident

Cause of the crash remains under investigation

– On Monday at approximately 8 a.m., 71-year-old Mark Seidel of Cambria was driving his 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on State Route 1 south of Hearst Castle at an unknown speed in light traffic with cool, clear, calm and dry roadway conditions. This portion of State Route 1 had recently been repaved and the surface was in excellent condition, according to the California Highway Patrol.

For unknown reasons, Seidel reportedly turned the Tahoe to the right from a straight course of travel and the vehicle left the northbound lane. After driving across a wide dirt shoulder, the front end of the Tahoe collided with a parked and unoccupied Caterpillar Asphalt compactor (drum roller).

After impact, the vehicle rebounded and rotated in a counterclockwise manner, went through a five-strand barbed wire cattle fence, and came to rest facing in a westerly direction. Seidel was not restrained with the driver seatbelt and the force of the crash resulted in fatal injuries.

There is no indication distracted driving or impairment were contributing factors in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Share To Social Media