Cambria Nursery and Florist getting in the Halloween spirit

–Cambria Nursery and Florist has rolled out a large selection of pumpkins at affordable prices to help the community get in the Halloween spirit. Find the perfect pumpkin for your porch from the mixed variety of Cinderella, Valenciano, Jarrahdale, Musque de Provence, and mixed gourds.

Along with pumpkins the nursery has a shop full of Halloween decorations. Discover new creepy decorations for house and garden with Department 56 and collectible Halloween items. Enjoy the festive Halloween displays and scarecrows. Come and take pictures of their spooky decorations and visit the nursery’s new pumpkin photo opportunity.

Cambria Nursery and Florist, located at 2810 Eton Road, Cambria, CA, is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The staff looks forward to helping you get in the Halloween spirit.

