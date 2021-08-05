Cambria Nursery and Florist offers summertime fun

Enjoy Yoga in the Garden and DIY projects in August

–Cambria Nursery and Florist is bringing back their popular workshops and events this summer. Whether you are new to gardening or an expert, these classes are a great place to learn new skills. The nursery has two great events coming up that both offer zen-like experiences:

Yoga in theGarden with Rebecca Belsanti

When: Every Saturday in August, 7, 14, 21, & 28, 2021, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Cost: $15/person

All class participants will receive a 20-percent off coupon good for one item at the Nursery! Restrictions apply. (Please bring your own mat if you have one. If not, they can provide one.)

Sign up here!

Join Metta Pilates teacher Rebecca Belsanti at Cambria Nursery & Florist for a yoga class in the garden followed by ergonomic tips for gardeners. Gardening is a wonderful hobby that reduces stress and brings us joy. Due to its physical nature, it also requires balance, flexibility, and strength. Practicing yoga and pilates can improve all of these physical qualities. In addition, using good body mechanics during gardening can prevent injuries and keep you gardening for years to come!



Herbal Treasures DIY Workshop with Kathy Stevens

When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Cost: $65

Attendees will also enjoy a 20% off coupon for Cambria Nursery & Florist and Verde of Cambria. Restrictions apply. Register by calling (805) 927-4747 or stop by the nursery.

Immerse yourself in the healing qualities of herbs and create your own herbal apothecary with master herbalist Kathy Stevens from Verde of Cambria.All herbs and materials needed to craft five nurturing home spa recipes are included in the cost.

DIY Projects include:

● Lavender Sniffy – This is a handheld lavender sachet that can go where you go.

● Refresh Mint – A lively blend of herbs housed in a small jar. The scent refreshes the mind and makes it easier to focus on any task at hand. It even helps people stay more alert when driving.

● Soothing Body Tea – This recipe will quiet your skin and your worries at the same time. Lavender, chamomile, rose petals, and jasmine flowers are mixed and stored in muslin bags.

● Garden Flower Facial – Pamper your face with a sweet-smelling steam. Calendula, rose, lavender, and chamomile flowers are the blooms in this recipe.

● Dream Pillows -The fragrance of these little pillows will ensure a relaxing, peaceful night’s rest. Mugwort, rose petals, chamomile, and mint are among the herbs you will blend to make these pillows.

