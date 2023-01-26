Cambria Nursery and Florist participates in Annual Art & Wine Festival

Both Cambria Nursery locations to have demonstrations, local artists this Saturday

– Cambria Nursery and Cambria Nursery Downtown will take part in the annual Cambria Art & Wine Festival this Saturday.

The Art & Wine Festival is a ticketed event where guests can enjoy an array of activities like wine tastings, a passport program, raffle opportunities, and more throughout the town of Cambria. This year, Cambria Nursery is partnering with the Cambria Chamber to host fun activities at both of its locations, inviting the public to support local artists.

“We are thrilled to be able to support local artists by providing them with a platform to showcase their work,” said Mike Arnold, general manager of Cambria Nursery and Florist. “Both of our locations are proud to sell items by Central Coast artists, so it felt right to welcome Lynn and Sam to be a part of the festivities.”

Cambria Nursery Downtown – Live Seaweed Demonstration by Sam Baker, 1-3 p.m. – 4039 Burton Dr.

Sam Baker, the owner of Central Coast Seaweed Pressing, a local business from Templeton, will be hosting a live seaweed pressing demonstration. During this demonstration, guests will learn about the different types of seaweed found on the Central Coast and see the unique process of how it is pressed and preserved into beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces of artwork. After the demonstration, guests will have the opportunity to shop at Cambria Nursery Downtown and purchase a piece of the locally-sourced seaweed artwork.

Cambria Nursery and Florist – Art Viewing by Lynn Ramires, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – 2801 Eton Rd.

Lynn Ramires, an artist from Visalia, will showcase her art at the nursery as part of the festival. Born in San Jose, California, Ramires has a passion for painting landscapes, flowers, buildings, and portraits. She has exhibited her work in venues such as the Kings Art Center, Wildhorse Winery, Studios on the Park, Fresno Pacific University, and more. Guests can also find Ramires’ artwork for sale in the Nursery’s Blue Garden Shop.

To learn more about the Cambria Art & Wine Festival, its weekend schedule, and how to purchase tickets, visit www.cambriachamber.org/cambria-art-wine-festival/.

