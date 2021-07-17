Cambria Pinedorado coming back Labor Day Weekend

Annual event returns to the grounds adjacent to the Veterans Memorial Building in Cambria

-Mark your calendar as the Cambria Lions Pinedorado Days comes “Roaring Back” this labor day weekend. It is held each year on the grounds adjacent to the Veterans Memorial Building 1000 Main Street, in Cambria.

They will be featuring all of the traditional events, including a Sept. 4 morning parade down Main Street, plus carnival games, kiddie rides, music, dancing and hourly raffles on the Pinedorado Grounds. There will be food booths, some of them serving up beef and chicken barbecue, for which the celebration is lauded.

The grand raffle prize, $1,000 will be awarded on Sept. 6

On Sunday there will be a “Wheels in Motion” Car Show. It will be different this year, as it will be by invitation only. The show will include a display of interesting, odd, fast, old and new autos owned by residents and visitors.

If a group or organization is interested in participating in the parade, please go to www.pinedorado.com and download the entry form. Instructions are included.

