Cambria resident appointed medical director of Coalinga State Hospital 

Posted: 9:45 am, March 30, 2023 by News Staff
Coalinga State Hospital

– Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a new appointment. Jeffrey Billett, of Cambria, was recently appointed medical director of Coalinga State Hospital at the Department of State Hospitals.

Billett has been a psychiatrist for the Clinical Operations Advisory Council at the Department of State Hospitals, Clinical Operations since 2019. He has been a psychiatrist in private practice since 1992.

Jeffrey Billett

Jeffrey Billett. Image from Linked-in

Billett was a staff psychiatrist at Atascadero State Hospital from 2018 to 2019. He held several roles at Patton State Hospital between 2017 and 2018, including staff psychiatrist, senior psychiatrist, and acting medical director.

Billett held several roles at the Department of State Hospitals, Stockton between 2013 and 2017, including senior psychiatrist, chief psychiatrist, and acting medical director.

He is a member of the University of California, Riverside clinical faculty and the Northern California Clinical TMS Society. Billett earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Santa Clara University and a doctor of medicine degree from the University of California, Davis.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $360,804. Billett is a Democrat.

