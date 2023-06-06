Cambria Sidewalk Sale slated for June 18

Event to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at businesses throughout Cambria

– The Cambria Chamber of Commerce will present a Cambria Sidewalk Sale, set to take place on Sunday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event aims to inject a fresh burst of energy into the usually calmer season, encouraging increased foot traffic in local shops and restaurants. The sale promises a bustling atmosphere as attendees explore an array of offers.

The Cambria Chamber of Commerce is an organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the businesses and community of Cambria. The Chamber of Commerce works to foster economic growth and development, while also preserving the unique character of the town. Through networking events, marketing initiatives, and community outreach programs, the chamber works to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

For more information about the members of the chamber and chamber events, visit https://www.cambriachamber.org/.

