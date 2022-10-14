Cambria’s annual car show rolls into town this Saturday

– The Cambria Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Car and Motorcycle Show this Saturday, Oct. 15.

Everyone is welcome to come and see classic cars, street rods, military vehicles, and motorcycles and enjoy music and food. It is free to attend and $45 to enter a vehicle. Prizes will be awarded.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vet’s Hall parking lot at 1000 Main St., Cambria.

The Cambria American Legion will be serving a full breakfast for $10. There will be vendors on-site with unique offerings.

After the car show, the Cambria Neighbors Club is hosting its Annual Arts & Crafts Fair at Cambria Pines Lodge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It offers an expanded line-up of local artists.

Crafters will have their work on display both indoors in the Peacock Room and outdoors in the adjacent parking lot. Last year’s offerings included handmade cards, driftwood creations, a variety of jewelry, knitted and crocheted clothing, paintings, mosaics, holiday ornaments, and more. Guests may purchase food from the Cambria Pines Lodge restaurant and drinks will be for sale in the Peacock Room.

