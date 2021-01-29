Paso Robles News|Friday, January 29, 2021
Camp Natoma awarded $1000 grant for summer camp 

January 29, 2021

Camp Natoma recently received a $1,000 grant award from Central Coast Funds for Children. This grant will be used to purchase program supplies such as crafts, nature lessons, and curriculum, archery, and more.

Central Coast Funds for Children is a nonprofit organization to help support local children in San Luis Obispo County. Since 1994, CCFC has granted numerous grants received by donations, dues, and special fundraising events through a grant application process that benefits local programs and organizations in the community. CCFC has been a supporter of Camp Natoma for years.

Camp Natoma is also a local nonprofit organization. Established in 1941, Camp Natoma is a traditional overnight summer camp where campers spend a summer week sleeping under the stars, rock-hopping through Franklin creek, trying new activities, gaining important life skills, and making life-long friends. Registration is now open for the 80th year of an entirely outdoor and screen-free summer camp, providing an excellent setting for personal growth and rejuvenation.



