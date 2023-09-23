Camp Natoma opens registration for Summer 2024 early

Families who register on or before Jan. 31 will have access to a special early bird discount of $100 off

– Responding to unprecedented demand for outdoor summer activities and overwhelming enthusiasm from campers and their families, Camp Natoma in Paso Robles has announced the early opening of registration for its Summer 2024 week-long residential program.

While summer 2024 may feel a long way off, parents and guardians are already seeking to fill their children’s summer with enriching and exciting opportunities. Camp Natoma has consistently offered a safe and nurturing environment where campers can learn, grow, and create lasting friendships while exploring 360 acres of beautiful creekside oak woodland. By opening registration early, Camp Natoma aims to accommodate the increasing demand for its immersive and educational outdoor programs and give families ample time to secure a spot in the session of their choice.

Registration details:

Start date: Registration for Camp Natoma’s Summer 2024 programs opened on Wednesday, Sept. 20, two months earlier than in previous years.

Program details: Camp Natoma offers a wide range of activities tailored to different age groups and interests, from traditional summer camp experiences like swimming, hiking, drama, and handcrafts, to more advanced skills, including archery, hatchet throwing, and an overnight backpacking trip. Natoma also provides teens with leadership development

opportunities through its Counselor in Training program. Financial assistance: Camp Natoma is dedicated to making its programs accessible to all families. “Camperships” – or Camp Scholarships – are available via an application within the registration process. All registrants will also have the opportunity to donate to the Campership Fund to support families in need of assistance.

Early bird discounts: Families who register on or before Jan. 31 will have access to a special early bird discount of $100 off. Additionally, sibling discounts have been increased this year to $100 off to help families with multiple children afford summer camp.

To register for Camp Natoma’s Summer 2024 camp and take advantage of early registration discounts, visit campnatoma.campbrainregistration.com.

