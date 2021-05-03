Camp Natoma receives environmental grant

–Local nonprofit Camp Natoma, which is based in Paso Robles and facilitates week-long summer camp sessions for youth on the Central Coast, has announced that they are a recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Community Needs Grant program within the environment category. The fund is supported by the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County. The Environment Fund of the Community Needs Grant program seeks to fund and implement programs that are focused on education and sustainability.

Camp Natoma says they deeply appreciate the contribution of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County and thanks all who were involved in the awarding of the grant. Camp Natoma will utilize the grant to provide local youth with a respite from a year of screen-based learning and the negative effects of social media during a fully immersive, screen-free week in active outdoor programming.

The grant will function as funding for outdoor education programs at camp and for the maintenance of Camp Natoma as a primitive, nature-based camp. Camp Natoma is one of the premier outdoor experiences for youth in San Luis Obispo County and understands that youth need to get outside now more than ever, and connect with role models, be physically active, and immerse themselves into a camp setting that fosters individual growth, independence, resilience, empathy, and friendship through challenges and relationship building.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related