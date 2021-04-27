Camp Natoma receives grant from Women’s Legacy Fund

–Local nonprofit Camp Natoma, which is based in Paso Robles and facilitates week-long summer camp sessions for youth on the Central Coast, has announced that they are a recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Women’s Legacy Fund. The fund is supported by the Women’s Legacy Fund Luncheon and The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.

The fund functions to provide funding for programs that support girls’ mental health and women’s financial security. It seeks to improve the lives of women and girls in San Luis Obispo County and is the only endowment fund in the county that targets the needs of women and girls alone. The fund strives to support organizations that assist women and girls to strengthen their physical, emotional, intellectual, and financial well-being.

Camp Natoma will utilize the grant to provide local girls with a respite from a year of screen-based learning and the negative effects of social media during a fully-immersive, screen-free week in active outdoor programming.

Youth in San Luis Obispo County are struggling with mental health issues at higher rates than any time in history, exacerbated by the pandemic. This grant will directly apply to programming expenses in order for Camp Natoma to provide outdoor programs that offer direct relief for youth mental health issues, especially those girls who experience a lack of accessible prevention and treatment programs due to institutional gender inequities. Camp Natoma says they understand that youth need to get outside now more than ever, and connect with role models, be physically active, and immerse themselves into a camp setting that fosters individual growth, independence, resilience, empathy, and friendship through challenges and relationship building.

More information at www.CampNatoma.org.

